Business
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of hiding ‘custodian of records’ amid court battle
Twitter has been accused by Elon Musk of hiding key witnesses needed by the defense ahead of the trial set for October, as both parties have a faceoff over the $44 billion acquisition deal.
Musk said the names of Twitter employees responsible for the evaluation of the firm’s spam accounts, known as custodians of records, have been kept secret, which could affect the argument of his lawyers in the impending case
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Musk withdrew his intention to acquire Twitter over doubt that the platform’s bot accounts were less than 5% of the over 260 million users.
The billionaire questioned the method Twitter used to arrive at the conclusion, and requested that the board provide user data so he could make his own calculations to determine if the less than 5% is true.
However, Musk claimed that the board has ignored his request, but the company said it had provided information to the investor based on their contractual agreement. Musk terminating the deal led to Twitter filing a lawsuit against him.
Elon Musk sells $6.9bn Tesla stocks ahead of Twitter court case
In the recent development, Musk lawyers told Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court, to order Twitter to submit the names of the employees, Bloomberg had reported on Wednesday.
Musk’s lawyers plan to question the employees to make their case against Twitter as regards doubt that the percentage could be more than the less than 5% claimed by the company’s board.
It was gathered that the names initially provided to Musk’s lawyers are persons not familiar with the data in question.
