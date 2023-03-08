Elon Musk apologises to laid-off Twitter employee after public mockery

Elon Musk has apologised to a former employee of Twitter, Haraldur Thorleifsson, who was locked out of his account along with 200 others.

Haraldur had tweeted Elon Musk in hopes of getting an answer when he didn’t receive any response from Twitter about his job status.

The employee was met with a surreal Twitter exchange where Musk questioned his disability and suggested that he was looking for a big payout.

However, Musk later apologized for his behavior and said he had misunderstood Thorleifsson’s situation.

“I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful,” he tweeted.

