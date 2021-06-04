Elon Musk crashes Bitcoin, Ethereum prices with breakup tweet | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Elon Musk crashes Bitcoin, Ethereum prices with breakup tweet
Elon Musk break-up tweet on Friday sent Bitcoin price crashing by 7 percent as investors jostled to protect their capital by selling off their holdings in panic.
The Tesla founder had posted on Twitter, a broken heart, which was accompanied by Bitcoin logo and a couple illustrating a breakup.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano prices crashed after the tweet.
Bitcoin price fell from $36,500 to $39,200 per coin.
This showed that Bitcoin was down by 7 percent after Musk indicated a breakup with the most popular cyryptocurrency.
READ ALSO: Elon Musk, other bitcoin top gun trade insult over Tesla’s decision
The digital asset had been on a rebound after the Tesla founder’s announcement that the company would no longer accept Bitcoin for payment for its vehicles.
Bitcoin price crashed from $55,000 to $36,000 after the May 12 announcement by the billionaire businessman.
Since the middle of last month, Bitcoin has been struggling to surpass the $40,000 mark and Musk’s fresh tweet further compounded the situation in the cryptocurrency market which has been a shadow of itself.
The founder of the largest crytocurrency exchange, Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who responded to Musk’s tweet on his Twitter handle, wrote: “Tweets that hurt other people’s finances are not funny but irresponsible.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...