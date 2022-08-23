Elon Musk demands Jack Dorsey release Twitter information on user metric

The Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, has requested the release of documents containing information on Twitter’s user metric presently in possession of its co-founder, Jack Dorsey.

In a subpoena filed in court on Tuesday, the billionaire investor asked Dorsey to make available documents covering daily active users, daily user engagement, monthly active users, monthly user engagement, and engagements on advertisements on the social networking site.

The request comes ahead of the October 17 hearing of a suit involving Musk and Twitter over his plan to back out of the agreement on the acquisition of the social media company.

The Tesla founder agreed on a $44 billion deal for acquisition of Twitter in the first half of this year.

He pulled out of the deal over a breach of agreement and accused Twitter of hoarding information on the platform’s user engagement.

Musk had stated that the data was crucial to his decision to buy the firm.

Twitter sued the investor for attempting to back out of the deal, and intends to use the Delaware Chancery Court presided by Justice Kathaleen McCormick to force him to complete the deal.

The disagreement over user metric was due to the percentage of bot accounts on Twitter, which the board said was less than 5 percent of monetised daily active users (mDAU) before Musk offered to acquire the firm.

However, the billionaire said the figure might be more than the management claimed.

In a bid to defend his reason for terminating the deal, Musk filed a suit to compel Dorsey to submit documents on monetizable daily active users and the effects of spam accounts on Twitter’s operations, according to a document filed on Tuesday with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Musk will be forced to pay a $1 billion breakaway fee for trying to force his way out of the deal if the court rules in favour of Twitter in October.

