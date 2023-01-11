Elon Musk expands Twitter blue subscription to Japan. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. Elon Musk expands Twitter blue subscription to Japan

Microblogging platform, Twitter, has expanded its Twitter Blue subscription service to Japan.

Twitter confirmed the expansion on its support page seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

Japan, with over 50 million Twitter users, will be able to buy the subscription for ¥980 ($7.40) per month on the web and ¥1,380 ($10.42) per month on iOS.

The expansion follows closely as the Billionaire-owned company launched Twitter blue in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

“All Twitter Blue features will be available immediately except the blue checkmark, which may take time to appear to ensure review of subscribed accounts meet all requirements,” Twitter wrote on its support page.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the prices set for Japanese users are marginally lower than the US prices of $8 per month on the web and $11 per month on iOS.

Tech Trivia: In audio production, what setting is used to adjust specific frequencies?

A. Trim

B. Pan

C. EQ

D. Reverb

Answer: see end of post

2. Self-driving software startup, Oxbotica, bags $140m

Oxbotica, a self-driving software startup, has bagged $140M more as it seeks to deploy self-driving commercial vehicles.

This was contained in a statement from Oxbotica Chief Executive Gavin Jackson on Wednesday.

The English startup series c funding counts Japan’s Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. and ENEOS Innovation Partners among its new investors.

Previous backers in this round include BGF, safety equipment group Halma, hospitality and recreation investor Hostplus, climate fund Kiko Ventures (IP Group), the online shopping company Ocado Group, Tencent, Venture Science, and automotive component maker ZF.

“The proceeds (of this funding round) will really accelerate deployment for our commercial customers,” said Jackson.

This round brings the total raised by Oxbotica to $225 million.

Trivia Answer: Equalizer

An equalizer, or “EQ,” is a helpful engineering tool that adjusts the output of different frequencies. It allows you to cut or boost the levels of specific frequency ranges, providing more granular control of the sound volume.

By Kayode Hamsat

