Elon Musk fears for Twitter server meltdown, as users hit all-time highs

“All-time highs”, that is the current user growth of Twitter since Elon Musk officially took over the reigns at the social media company after splashing $44 billion to make the firm his.

There have been reports of users exiting Twitter en masse due to Musk’s takeover at the end of October 2022, with celebrities like Shonda Rhimes, Gigi Hadid, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, amongst others quitting with a public statement criticising the firm.

However, new user data shared by Musk on Tuesday showed that reverse is the case, as user growth hit an all-time highs within one week of his leadership.

Global and US monetised Daily Active Users (mDAU) have grown significantly, with The Verge reporting about 20 per cent growth in user figures, indicating Twitter is being used now more than ever.

Twitter, in a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for advertisers said, “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly,” and has crossed “the quarter billion mark”.

Prior to Musk’s acquisition, the social media company had reported in the second quarter of 2022 that Twitter has 237.8 million mDAUs, but in a chart seen by Ripples Nigeria, that figure has risen beyond 255 million, and almost nearing 300 million.

On Tuesday, reacting to the growth, Musk tweeted, “Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol.” adding, “I just hope the servers don’t melt!”

