Elon Musk fights Apple over threats to remove twitter app from store

Billionaire Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has alleged that tech giant, Apple, has discontinued its ads, and threatened to remove Twitter from Apple’s app store.

The billionaire made the allegation in a series of tweets, noting that Apple was not supportive of ‘free speech’.

The Tesla boss, in his address, tagged Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

READ ALSO:Elon Musk to launch Twitter’s new multicolored checks for verification. 2 other stories and a trivia

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?,” Musk in one of the tweets.

Apple has, however, maintained its 2021 policy and standard which goes against apps that do not moderate user content.

In a related development, Musk alleged that Apple puts a “secret 30% tax” on items users buy through the App Store.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now