Tech
Elon Musk fights Apple over threats to remove twitter app from store
Billionaire Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has alleged that tech giant, Apple, has discontinued its ads, and threatened to remove Twitter from Apple’s app store.
The billionaire made the allegation in a series of tweets, noting that Apple was not supportive of ‘free speech’.
The Tesla boss, in his address, tagged Apple CEO, Tim Cook.
READ ALSO:Elon Musk to launch Twitter’s new multicolored checks for verification. 2 other stories and a trivia
“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?,” Musk in one of the tweets.
Apple has, however, maintained its 2021 policy and standard which goes against apps that do not moderate user content.
In a related development, Musk alleged that Apple puts a “secret 30% tax” on items users buy through the App Store.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...