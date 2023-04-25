Business
Elon Musk, four other world’s richest make $120.27 billion in four months
The wealth of the five richest people in the world increased by $120.27 billion within four months, with Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk recording the highest growth.
Arnault, Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are the richest people in the world, with a net worth of N744 billion as of April 24, 2023.
According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the net worth of the five richest people was up from $623.73 billion at the beginning of the year.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that Arnault recorded the highest wealth growth among his peers, with his net worth rising by $50.9 billion to $213 billion during the period in review.
The growth enabled Arnault to cement his top position on the richest list, as his net worth increased from $162.1 billion.
Musk’s net worth increased by $26.5 billion between January to April, from $137.5 billion to $164 billion, to retain his second position.
The third position was occupied by Jeff Bezos whose wealth rose from $106.8 billion to $130 billion, indicating $23.2 billion growth.
Bill Gates, who is the fourth richest man, saw his wealth hit $122 billion on Monday, rising by $12.6 billion, from the $109.4 billion tied to his name earlier this year.
For Warren Buffett, his net worth increased by $7.07 billion during the period in review, up from $107.93 billion to $115 billion.
