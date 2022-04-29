Elon Musk halts sale of Tesla shares after fundraising for Twitter acquisition

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has stated that he would stop selling his shares in automaker, Tesla, as the billionaire raises funds to finance the acquisition of social media firm, Twitter.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Musk had engaged in a selloff in the capital market, selling shares worth $4 billion within two days. This sent the market capitalisation of Tesla down from over $1 trillion.

With the market cap down at $906.91 billion, Musk took to Twitter on Friday, stating that he would no longer sell part of his shares, “No further TSLA sales planned after today.”

Read also: Elon Musk promises to buy Coca-Cola, ‘put cocaine back in’

Tesla’s stock has fallen 9.3% within Monday – when Twitter board announced Musk’s acquisition offer had been accepted – and Friday, as holders of the automaker sell off in fear that the billionaire will sell Tesla stocks to fund his acquisition.

Acquisition of Twitter will cost Musk about $43 billion. To foot the bill, he raised $46.5 billion, with $21 billion of the funds to be sourced from his holdings, while banks contributed the rest.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now