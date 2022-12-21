Elon Musk in search of ‘someone foolish’ to take over Twitter

The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, has revealed that he will resign after a poll conducted by him requested that he steps down from his role.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Musk held a Twitter poll on Monday, with 10 million users, which accounts for 57 per cent of the voters, voting for him to resign.

Musk had asked “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” 43 per cent of the voters voted in favour of him remaining.

Recall Musk had acquired Twitter in late October for $44 billion after a court in United States asked him to either keep to his agreement to buy the social media company before October ends or face trial after the former Twitter board filed a lawsuit against him for trying to terminate the agreement.

Addressing the poll on Wednesday, Musk said he would quit the chief executive position once he finds someone foolish enough to take the job.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote earlier today.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has revealed that Musk’s network provider company, Starlink, will commence operation in Nigeria by end of 2022.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, stated at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit that the Internet Service Provider (ISP) licence had been issued to Starlink by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Pantami said they were undergoing few administrative processes before a nationwide rollout took place before the end of 2022.

