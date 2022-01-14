News
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, other top five richest persons lose N12.13tn in one day
The top five richest people in the world lost N12.13 trillion ($29.3 billion) in one day, with Tesla founder, Elon Musk, leading the billionaire pack as the highest loser, but retaining his spot as the wealthiest.
The wealthiest list consist of Musk, Bernard Arnault & family, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Larry Ellison, with the Microsoft founder losing the least according to Forbes Billionaires Index.
Musk, whose wealth is now ranked $264 billion, lost $16.9 billion after trading hours on Thursday, with his fortune declining by 6% after the share value of Tesla depreciated by 6.75%.
The networth of Bernard Arnault dwindled by 2.63%, representing $5.1 billion loss, thanks to the 2.64% dip in the share of his fashion company, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Following the fall, Arnaulit’s wealth shrank to $189.9 billion.
Read also: Experts predict Elon Musk to become first $1tr man after meteoric rise to top of world’s rich list
Jeff Bezos, who is the third richest person in the world, lost $4 billion after trading yesterday, with his fortune nosediving by 2.09% to settle at $187.1 billion – this followed a 2.42% dip in Amazon’s stock.
Bill Gates’s Microsoft company lost 4.23% of its share price on Thursday, causing the billionaire to lose $1.6 billion of his wealth, representing 1.18% lose of his fortune now estimated at $134.2 billion.
The fifth richest man, Larry Ellison, lost $1.7 billion of his networth which is now around $119.9 billion. The fortune declined by 1.40%, as his software firm, Oracle, losses 0.59% in its share value.
