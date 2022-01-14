Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, other top five richest persons lose N12.13tn in one day

The top five richest people in the world lost N12.13 trillion ($29.3 billion) in one day, with Tesla founder, Elon Musk, leading the billionaire pack as the highest loser, but retaining his spot as the wealthiest.

The wealthiest list consist of Musk, Bernard Arnault & family, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Larry Ellison, with the Microsoft founder losing the least according to Forbes Billionaires Index.

Musk, whose wealth is now ranked $264 billion, lost $16.9 billion after trading hours on Thursday, with his fortune declining by 6% after the share value of Tesla depreciated by 6.75%.

The networth of Bernard Arnault dwindled by 2.63%, representing $5.1 billion loss, thanks to the 2.64% dip in the share of his fashion company, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Following the fall, Arnaulit’s wealth shrank to $189.9 billion.

Read also: Experts predict Elon Musk to become first $1tr man after meteoric rise to top of world’s rich list

Jeff Bezos, who is the third richest person in the world, lost $4 billion after trading yesterday, with his fortune nosediving by 2.09% to settle at $187.1 billion – this followed a 2.42% dip in Amazon’s stock.

Bill Gates’s Microsoft company lost 4.23% of its share price on Thursday, causing the billionaire to lose $1.6 billion of his wealth, representing 1.18% lose of his fortune now estimated at $134.2 billion.

The fifth richest man, Larry Ellison, lost $1.7 billion of his networth which is now around $119.9 billion. The fortune declined by 1.40%, as his software firm, Oracle, losses 0.59% in its share value.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now