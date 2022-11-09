Elon Musk loses N1.73tn after Tesla share sale, as investors react negatively

Elon Musk’s net-worth has fallen below the $200 billion mark after selling part of his shares owned in electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla.

The wealth of the world’s richest man fell by -1.94 per cent to $197.4 billion, indicating the new Twitter owner lost N1.73 trillion ($3.9 billion) on Wednesday, as at the time of filing this report.

Musk recorded the loss seen in Forbes Billionaire Index following the sale of 19.5 million Tesla shares worth $4 billion, a corporate document filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the shares were sold since Musk and Twitter board completed the acquisition of the social media company.

However, following the filing of the document on Tuesday with SEC, investors reacted negatively to Tesla’s share by dumping stocks and distancing themselves from the equity in the stock market.

A share sale by a majority shareholder of a publicly listed company often scares minority investors to also dump shares out of fear that the stock might depreciate, affecting their investment value.

And coupled with Musk adding Twitter’s management to his already high responsibilities, investors might be discourage to hold Tesla’s share over fear that the affair of Twitter could overwhelm the billionaire, and make him reduce his attention to the production of electric vehicle.

Read also:Elon Musk considers lawsuit against activist groups over boycott by advertisers

After trading hours on Tuesday, Tesla’s share slumped to $191.30, depreciating by -2.93 per cent, down from the $197.08 the stock was valued at the close of Monday’s trading activities.

There are also fears that Musk’s Tesla share sales might not come to an end anytime soon, considering he has sold $20 billion worth of stocks so far this year.

In April, Musk sold shares of Tesla to take out about $8.4 billion, and another sell off followed in August, with the former PayPal co-founder withdrawing $6.9 billion.

Within the two months, Musk took out $15.4 billion in his Tesla investment, a move that was reportedly made to finance Twitter’s acquisition, which was completed on October 28, after a court ordered him to finalise it on or before that date or face trial.

Musk had promised not to sell another share after the August sale, but he has proceeded in another sale that might keep investors on the edge of their seat in expectation of Musk’s visit to the stock market again.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now