Elon Musk mocks Twitter’s threat with memes after collapse of $44bn deal

The Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, has reacted to Twitter board’s threat to file out a lawsuit over the collapse of the deal between both parties.

The world’s richest man terminated the $44 billion deal for the acquisition of Twitter last week over breach of agreement by the company’s board.

The SpaceX founder accused the Twitter board of preventing him from obtaining data relating to the platform’s monetized daily active users to help determine the percentage of spam accounts.

Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, had publicly stated that the bot accounts are below 5 percent of its total users.

Musk, however, held the opinion that the spam users are more than the company made the public to believe.

He said Twitter has failed or refused to provide the information, a development that forced him to pull the rug on the deal.

With the chairman of the Twitter board of directors, Bret Taylor, hiring a United States-based law firm, Watchell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz LLP, to pursue the case in court, Musk said the lawsuit would eventually lead the micro-blogging platform to disclose the actual number of bot accounts just as he had wanted.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter account on -Monday, the South African-born billionaire posted a meme with different sentences, alongside a laughing image of himself.

In the meme, he wrote: “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter.”

In the second meme, Musk said: “They won’t disclose bot info and now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court while in the last meme he stated with a tongue in cheek: “Now they have to disclose bot info in court.”

