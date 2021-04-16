 Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

Published

3 hours ago

on

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Elon Musk vows to solve paralysis with brain microchips

Elon Musk’s ambitious brain-computer startup, Neuralink, continues research on its future-of-medicine product, a statement from the CEO has revealed.

Musk, in a recent tweet, reiterated the company’s mission to develop chips capable of supporting humans to deliver on tasks, citing how the startup’s product will enable persons with paralysis use smartphones with their mind.

He tweeted: “First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs.

“Later versions will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again.

“The device is implanted flush with skull & charges wirelessly, so you look & feel totally normal.”

The startup, which aligns mission with a broader trend of technology, seeks to merge their approaches with the world of healthcare.

Solving the paralysis challenge in humans, the startup envisions drilling holes into the brain with a custom machine to embed thin threads that connect to a tiny processor, which can then be connected to a smartphone over Bluetooth.

Earlier speaking on the company’s ambition, Musk had stated that the company aimed at bringing something to the market in a bid to help with certain severe brain injuries (stroke, cancer lesion, congenital) in years ahead.

Tech Trivia: A large set of data that is almost impossible to manage and process using traditional business intelligence tools is called?
A. Data Set
B. Binary Data
C. Big Data
D. Data Build
Answer: See end of post.

2. Ghana’s BezoMoney secures $200k seed capital to expand venture

Ghanaian digital savings startup BezoMoney has secured US$200,000 in seed funding to finance its continued expansion and growth.

The 2 year old startup, which took part in the Accra-based Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) programme, was founded by Mubarak Sumaila and Diana Osei.

BezoMoney offers a digital savings platform called BezoSusu that helps users save effectively, receive bulk capital through group savings, and build a savings and credit history.

READ ALSO: Tech investor, Asemota, defends cryptocurrency against Godwin Emefiele’s claims

Recall that the startup had first raised US$100,000 in pre-seed funding after graduating from MEST, hence, the new raiser comes as a follow-up on venture milestones.

According to the startup board, the US$200,000 round was led by GOODsoil VC, a venture capital firm based in London focused on accelerating the growth of tech startups in Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK.

The board further stated that the startup is expected to use the funds to acquire a Payment and Financial Technology Service Providers (PFTSP) license in Ghana, as well as build and deploy new products, including BezoCredit, an interest-free credit product, and BezoInvest, an investment product.

3. Grindstone Accelerator opens call for applications

Launched towards scaling up high-growth and innovation-driven SMEs in South Africa, Grindstone Accelerator has opened its call for applications into the accelerator programme.

The initiative aims to play a leading role in developing the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem.

According to Ketso Gordhan, CEO of SA SME Fund, the initiative has helped startups raised funds to implement breakthroughs in business as entrepreneurs, and its resultant developments have been encouraging.

He commented: “Grindstone has done an excellent job in helping to grow a pipeline of entrepreneurs that have managed to raise funding for their startups – a good early measure of success.

“We are excited by the disruptive and innovative businesses we are seeing coming through in the cohorts and encouraged by the diversity showcased.”

Also speaking on the initiative, Will Green, programme director at Grindstone stated that the sole purpose of the firm was to engineer entrepreneurial Growth.

Will added that the mission “has been their purpose from the inception of the programme in 2014.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Big Data

In 2005 Roger Mougalas from O’Reilly Media coined the term Big Data for the first time, only a year after they created the term Web 2.0. It refers to a large set of data that is almost impossible to manage and process using traditional business intelligence tools.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports6 hours ago

Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
Sports8 hours ago

OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt

The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Sports17 hours ago

Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final

English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Ahmed-Musa-Al-Nassr Ahmed-Musa-Al-Nassr
Latest1 day ago

Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa

Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Sports2 days ago

Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival

Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...

Latest Tech News

Latest3 hours ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest1 day ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Tech4 days ago

Twitter to open first African office in Ghana

Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Latest4 days ago

Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...