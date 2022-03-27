Elon Musk mulls creation of own social media as networth hits $270.1bn

World richest man, Elon Musk, is considering creating his own social media platform to compete against Twitter and Facebook as his networth hit $270.1 billion.

Musk revealed his intention on Twitter on Sunday after conducting a poll on the platform owned by Jack Dorsey, about Free speech and its role in functioning democracy.

In the poll question “Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? (Free Speech)?”, the South African asked his 79.2 million followers on the microblogging platform, 2.03 million responded with 70 percent voting against Twitter and 30 percent in support.

Musk asked his followers to vote carefully because the consequences of the poll would be important.

After the voting ended on Saturday, he said: “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.

“What should be done?”

When Machine Learning Engineer, Pranay Pathole, directly asked him if he was considering creating his own social media platform, the billionaire responded: “Am giving serious thought to this.”

This comes after Musk’s wealth reached $270.1 billion, up from the $264 billion Ripples Nigeria reported his fortune to be in January.

The Tesla founder’s networth was estimated at $151 billion in 2021.

