Elon Musk, others call for suspension of AI development

Over 1,000 tech experts, including Elon Musk, have called for a six-month pause on the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems, such as OpenAI’s GPT.

In an open letter published by the Future of Life Institute, a non-profit campaign group, the signatories warned of an “out-of-control race” to develop and deploy more powerful digital minds that no one can understand, predict or control.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the letter urged all AI labs to immediately halt the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4, and for governments to institute a moratorium if a pause cannot be quickly enacted.

The intervention comes as governments around the world are racing to formulate a policy response to the rapidly evolving field of AI, even as some Big Tech companies are cutting back their AI ethics teams.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a crucial part of the tech industry, and its significance continues to grow.

AI technology can be used in a wide range of applications, from improving search engine results to automating customer service, to enhancing the capabilities of self-driving cars.

