Elon Musk promises to buy Coca-Cola, ‘put cocaine back in’

After buying Twitter for a whopping $44 billion, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO has promised to buy Coca-Cola and ‘put the cocaine back in.’

Musk wrote via his Twitter handle in the early hours of Thursday, that “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

Musk is known for his bizarre statements on the micro-blogging platform- so it looks obvious he may be joking.

He had, in the past, polled Twitter users, asking if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock in order to pay for unrealized capital gains, following which he has actually sold off nearly $7 billion in Tesla shares when over 57% of poll participants voted in favour of his suggestion.

Read also: FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk promise to buy Facebook and delete it?

Coca-Cola, a leading soft drinks producer, at one point, used coca leaves, with cocaine present in them, when the ingredient was still considered medicinal in the nineteenth century.

The amount of cocaine in Coca-Cola was reduced over time and finally eliminated from the drink by 1929.

However, as the drug became stigmatised and Prohibition hit the US, cocaine was removed from their secret formula and instead replaced with decocainised coca leaves.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now