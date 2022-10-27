Elon Musk reveals plan for Twitter advertisers, to compensate content creators

World’s richest man, Elon Musk, has informed Twitter advertisers that he isn’t buying the social media company to make more money, and also hinted on compensating content creators on the platform.

In a statement released on Thursday, Musk, who has agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, which is %54.20 per share, said Twitter will prioritise relevant ads that educates users.

He explained in the personal notes to advertisers published via his Twitter handle, that adverts should be done right to entertain and inform, stating that anyone outside the description are spam.

“I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you.

“For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!

“Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together.” Musk wrote.

The majority investor of carmaker, Tesla, also confirmed expectation of content creators to be compensated after a Twitter influencer and Public Speaker, Zuby Music, who has over 880,000 followers, made the request in response to Musk’s statement.

“Also, Twitter should find a way to compensate/monetisation partner with its top creators. Like every other social media app. A small % create all the high engagement content and keep the site active.” Musk responded with, “Absolutely.”

Meanwhile, Musk also noted in his statement that one of the reasons he decided to buy Twitter was to ensure freedom of opinion, even though there are consequences to some action or statement.

He spoke against the culture of silencing certain persons from airing their minds because their opinion is against another group’s believe. The billionaire warned that allowing censorship of opinion continue would lead to more hate and divide our society.

“I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it iss important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.

“In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

“That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And l do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.

“That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.”

Note that Musk has until October 28, 2022, to finalise the deal to acquire Twitter or face a court trial for trying to terminate the deal.

