Elon Musk says Starlink to help reduce poverty in Nigeria, others

Billionaire, Elon Musk, has stated that his internet service company, Starlink, will lift people out of penury as the network provider is set to enter Nigeria, the second poverty capital in the world.

Musk had disclosed on Friday, that Starlink had been approved by the Nigerian government, opening the way for the internet company to introduce its service, which is used by about 69,000.

Although, the number of Starlink subscriber base is projected to reach half a million by end of 2022, with the firm now operational in the seven continents, and in countries like United States, Mozambique, Philippine, amongst other western countries.

With Ripples Nigeria previous reports disclosing that Starlink will be available in mid 2022, Musk stated on Sunday, via his Twitter account, that his company would help alleviate poverty with its internet service in markets like Nigeria.

Read also :Twitter’s Jack Dorsey accused of backstabbing board members over Elon Musk takeover

In Nigeria, there are over 70 million people living in poverty. This made the country world’s poverty capital in 2021, before India overtook Nigeria as the poorest nation in the world.

He explained that making the internet availablility is like teaching someone how to fish. It was gathered that, “One Starlink can provide Internet for an entire school of hundreds of students.

“Great potential to lift people out of poverty. Providing Internet is teaching people to fish.” The Tesla majority investor and Chief Executive Officer, wrote on the social media platform earlier.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now