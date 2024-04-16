Elon Musk seeks to charge new X users to allow them post

American businessman and investor, Elon Musk is reportedly making moves to charge new X users in order to enable them post on the social media platform.

In a post, Musk stated that X is going to start charging a nominal price in order to stop the bot problem and allow new members to post on the social network without any issues.

Musk revealed this in response to an X account that wrote about modifications on X’s website. Musk claimed that the “only way” to halt the “onslaught of bots” was to charge new users a nominal fee.

READ ALSO:Elon Musk visits Israel, backs war against Hamas

“Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease,” Musk said, referring to tools like CAPTCHA.

Musk did, however, later add in a response to a different user that new accounts would be free to post after three months after being created.

This comes days after X eliminated the ability of its Premium users to hide their blue checkmarks regardless of whether they paid for it or not.

The popular social media app started alerting scores of its users across the globe last Thursday that “X Premium’s hide your checkmark feature is going away soon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now