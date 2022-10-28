Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires top executives

South African billionaire, Elon Musk has taken control of the microblogging site, Twitter and has fired its CEO and at least two other top executives, according to numerous reports.

Two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Thursday night that CEO Parag Agrawal and Twitter’s chief financial officer and top lawyer were fired from the multibillion-dollar organization.

Insinuating the takeover on Thursday, Musk tweeted “the bird is freed,” referring to Twitter’s famous logo and indicating he was indeed in charge.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

The move to close the deal, which came a day before a court-imposed deadline to finalize the transaction, caps a tumultuous six-month pursuit in which the billionaire launched his shock bid for Twitter this spring, only to reverse course in July and declare he was withdrawing it.

His swift dismissal of Twitter’s top two executives punctuates what is expected to be a period of dramatic change at the social media company. And where Musk — a serial entrepreneur whose companies have disrupted the payments, auto and space exploration sectors — takes Twitter now is anyone’s guess.

Musk signalled the deal was on track this week by changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posting a video of himself walking into the company’s California headquarters carrying a sink.

“Let that sink in!” he quipped.

He even shared a picture of himself socializing at a coffee bar at Twitter headquarters earlier in the day Thursday.

Musk said during a recent Tesla earnings call that he was “excited” about the Twitter deal even though he and investors are “overpaying.”

