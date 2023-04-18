Elon Musk to launch ‘TruthGPT’ to rival existing models. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Elon Musk to launch ‘TruthGPT’ to rival existing models

Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk, has announced plans to “create an alternative choice” of ChatGPT, a development that might compete with existing models from OpenAI and Google.

In a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, Musk said that he’s thinking of calling the AI brand “TruthGPT.”

Considering that the new ambition is “starting late,” Musk conceded that he would have a big advantage over his competitors.

“I’m going to start something which I call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Musk said.

Musk presented TruthGPT as a course correction for OpenAI, the nonprofit organization he helped form that develops AI software and has now started running a for-profit subsidiary.

It’s unclear how Musk’s AI efforts would influence Twitter as he did hint at a future addition to the platform.

He stated, however, that a feature that would enable users to voluntarily encrypt their direct messages was being developed by Twitter and would “hopefully come out later this month, but no later than next month.”

2. Flutterwave chooses Kenya as regional hub

Leading payments technology provider in Africa, Flutterwave, has announced that its regional base would be in Nairobi, the Kenyan country capital.

Chief Regulatory and Government Relations Officer, Flutterwave, Oluwabankole Falade, disclosed this in a release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

According to Falade, Flutterwave’s vision is in line with that of the East Africa region, guaranteeing that SMEs are given access to effective, straightforward, and cost-effective digital solutions that help their companies become profitable on a global scale.

Commenting on the company’s vision to support SMEs, the company noted that it would ensure SMEs are provided with efficient, simple, and affordable technology solutions that drive their businesses to profitability across borders.

“We’re glad of the support from the Government of Kenya, AmCham stakeholders, and leadership.

“We’re proud to support the summit and see other global firms we work with, such as Amazon and Uber, choosing to settle here as well,” Falade noted.

Faladed further noted that Kenya will serve as the gateway to East Africa.

3. B2B fintech, Sharegain, forms strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan

A global B2B securities lending fintech, Sharegain, has formed a strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan.

Boaz Yaari, CEO & Founder of Sharegain, disclosed this in a press release on Tuesday.

Sharegain bills itself as a leading B2B global securities lending fintech company based in England and Wales.

J.P. Morgan said it would be able to improve its securities agency loan offering by opening it up to new wealth managers and online broker participants thanks to the SLTech solution from Sharegain Ltd.

Harpreet Bains, Global Head of Product Management, at J.P. Morgan’s Agency Securities Finance division said:

“This exciting collaboration enables J.P. Morgan to address the growing needs of the aggregator segment, which is increasingly searching for scalable solutions to offer securities lending to their end customers without the time and cost burden of implementing complex technology.

“This strategic alliance represents another validation of Sharegain’s industry-leading technology and expertise,” added Yaari.

By Kayode Hamsat

Opinions

