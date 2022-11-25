Elon Musk to launch Twitter’s new multicolored checks for verification. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Elon Musk to launch Twitter’s new multicolored checks for verification

Twitter’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, has announced the introduction of multicolored gold and grey checks alongside blue verified marks.

The Twitter CEO and product architect of Tesla disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Musk said that the company aimed to manually confirm all verifications before the new verification system goes live next week.

Earlier, Ripples Nigeria reported that the company had agreed to reinstate all suspended accounts on the microblogging site.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary,” Musk said in a tweet.

“Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo to show they belong to an organization if verified as such by that organization,” he added in another tweet.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following online messaging systems launched in the 1990s?

A. ICQ

B. WhatsApp

C. Telegram

D. iMessage

Answer: see end of post

2. South African API payment and collections company, Revio, secures $1.1 million

A South African API payment and collections company, Revio, has secured $1.1 million led by fintech investor, Speedinvest.

This was disclosed in a media release by the company’s founder, Ruaan Botha on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the funding also saw participation from Ralicap Ventures, The Fund, and Two Culture Capital.

Several angel investors also participated including experts from Sequoia, Quona Capital, and Circle Payments.

Founded in 2020, Revio helps businesses collect more revenue, by reducing payment failures and recovering lost revenue.

Botha while commenting on the raiser and intent said:

“We have the debit order as the largest recurring payment method in South Africa.

“But the moment businesses want to start adding other different payment methods to deal with customer demand, it was super hard for them to do so.”

“Revio is building a category-leading product to enable businesses to better manage their cash flow and accelerate growth.

“The African payments landscape is fragmented, and we believe they will play a critical role in contributing to the growth of subscription commerce and companies with pan-African scale,” said Hayden Simmons, Partner at RaliCap Ventures.

3. Binance set to commit $1 billion to ‘rescue’ crypto market

Cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced plans to commit $1 billion to establish an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to ‘rescue’ companies in the digital assets sector.

The crypto exchange confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

The move comes at a time when the crypto owners and markets have failed to draw investments from venture capital and private equity giants.

“We anticipate this initiative will last about six months and will be flexible on the investment structure — token, fiat, equity, convertible instruments, debt, credit lines, etc,” the crypto exchange said in the statement.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Binance has contributed $1 billion worth of crypto to the initiative and may increase that amount to $2 billion if needed.

Polygon Ventures, Animoca Brands, Jump Crypto, Aptos Labs, GSR Markets, Kronos, and Brooker Group have already committed a total of $50 million to the program.

Trivia Answer: ICQ

ICQ is a popular online messaging program. It is similar to instant messaging programs like AIM and Yahoo! Messenger but allows users to enter chat rooms and chat with multiple users at one time.

Therefore, ICQ (which is short for “I seek you”) is more of a community-oriented chat program than other messaging programs.

By Kayode Hamsat

