Elon Musk to roll out electric Cybertruck next year. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Tesla to roll out electric Cybertruck next year

Tesla’s Chief Executive, Elon Musk, has announced plans by the company to roll out its much-delayed electric pickup, Cybertruck, in 2023.

Musk made the announcement, Friday, during the Tesla Cyber Rodeo, an event to celebrate the grand opening of its factory in Austin, Texas.

Musk, in his remarks, noted that the new design will be unveiled alongside other products of the company.

He said: “We can’t wait to build this here. Sorry for the delay. But you’re going to have this next year, and it’s really going to be great.

“This year is all about scaling up, next year, there is going to be a massive wave of new products.”

Tech Trivia: What is the name of the suffix at the end of a filename?

A File Suffix

B Domain Name

C Data Type

D File Extension

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Ride hailing startup, Bolt, raises $711M in new funding round. 1 other thing and a trivia

2. Twitter to make ALT badge and image descriptions available globally

American microblogging platform, Twitter, is reportedly working on improving its accessibility feature that will make ALT badge and improved image description available globally.

Twitter made the announcement on Thursday night, stating that the new accessibility features will make alt text descriptions more prominent for all users and also images that have text descriptions.

According to Twitter, the feature was cleared for use after weeks of selective user testing and improvement by the team.

“As promised, the ALT badge and exposed image descriptions go global today,” a tweet from Twitter’s Accessibility account reads.

“Over the past month, we fixed bugs and gathered feedback from the limited release group. We’re ready. You’re ready. Let’s describe our images!” the statement added.

Trivia Answer: File extension

A file extension (or simply “extension”) is the suffix at the end of a filename that indicates what type of file it is. For example, in the filename “myreport.txt,” the .TXT is the file extension.

It indicates the file is a text document. Some other examples include .DOCX, which is used for Microsoft Word documents, and .PSD, which is the standard file extension for Photoshop documents.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now