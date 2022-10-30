Elon Musk to set up content moderating council for Twitter

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, said on Sunday he would create a council to moderate content on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

The billionaire, who recently paid $44 billion to take over Twitter, has been rolling out his plan for the social networking site.

He said in a statement that content on Twitter would be policed despite campaigning for free speech on the platform.

Musk said: “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

The Tesla founder revealed he was yet to make changes in the current content policy Twitter used before the deal was finalized on Friday.

“To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies,” he added.

