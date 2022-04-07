Business
Elon Musk tops list as world’s four richest men lose $21.6bn in eight hours
The four richest people in the world lost $21.6 billion in eight hours on Wednesday, as wealth of Tesla founder, Elon Musk, fell below $300 billion, just a day after hitting the mark.
Musk, who recently became the largest shareholder at Twitter, recorded the highest loss, as his networth depreciated by -3.36%, which represents $9.7 billion loss – his loss was induced by Tesla’s -3.88% decline, as Twitter’s share traded flat.
This took the world richest man’s fortune down to $280.5 billion, having crossed $302.1 billion on Tuesday, after his investment in Twitter rose following high demand of the firm’s stock.
The third richest person, Bernard Arnault & family, lost $6.4 billion from his wealth which Forbes Billionaire Index estimated to be now worth $168.5 billion as at April 5, 2022, following 3.74% dip in LVMH stock.
Read also: Elon Musk joins Twitter board: What this means for users and shareholders
Amazon founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Bezos, lost -2.19% of his fortune on the same day, as $4.1 billion was wiped off from his networth now valued at $185.7 billion – thanks to slump in Amazon shares, which dip -3.44%.
Former world’s richest, Bill Gates, was not left out of the losing billionaire club, as the wealth of Microsoft founder, dwindled to $133.6 billion, after losing $1.4 billion to the firm’s -3.53% share depreciation.
