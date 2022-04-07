Elon Musk tops list as world’s four richest men lose $21.6bn in eight hours

The four richest people in the world lost $21.6 billion in eight hours on Wednesday, as wealth of Tesla founder, Elon Musk, fell below $300 billion, just a day after hitting the mark.

Musk, who recently became the largest shareholder at Twitter, recorded the highest loss, as his networth depreciated by -3.36%, which represents $9.7 billion loss – his loss was induced by Tesla’s -3.88% decline, as Twitter’s share traded flat.

This took the world richest man’s fortune down to $280.5 billion, having crossed $302.1 billion on Tuesday, after his investment in Twitter rose following high demand of the firm’s stock.

The third richest person, Bernard Arnault & family, lost $6.4 billion from his wealth which Forbes Billionaire Index estimated to be now worth $168.5 billion as at April 5, 2022, following 3.74% dip in LVMH stock.

Read also: Elon Musk joins Twitter board: What this means for users and shareholders

Amazon founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Bezos, lost -2.19% of his fortune on the same day, as $4.1 billion was wiped off from his networth now valued at $185.7 billion – thanks to slump in Amazon shares, which dip -3.44%.

Former world’s richest, Bill Gates, was not left out of the losing billionaire club, as the wealth of Microsoft founder, dwindled to $133.6 billion, after losing $1.4 billion to the firm’s -3.53% share depreciation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now