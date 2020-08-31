Latest Tech

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches first polar orbit mission from Florida

August 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

SpaceX, owned by engineer, industrial designer and philanthropist, Elon Musk, has recorded yet another milestone as it performed a first polar orbital launch.

The launch took place “from its East Coast launch facility at Cape Canaveral on Sunday,” August 30.

Commenting on the development, space exploration experts, noted that the Falcon 9 mission carried three payloads, including a SAOCOM-1B synthetic aperture radar satellite which was flown on behalf of the Argentine space agency.

SpaceX further noted that the mission also flown two other small satellites for clients Tyvack and PlanetiQ.

Speaking on the timing, the space giant revealed that the launch took place at 7:18 PM EDT from Florida, adding that it used a first stage booster that SpaceX previously flew on two separate commercial resupply missions on behalf of NASA for the international Space Station.

This development comes as part of Elon Musk’s ambition to advance space technology amidst worldwide interest from scientists to harness it for the future of science.

