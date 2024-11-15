Elon Musk’s Starlink secures permission to boost Chad’s Internet connectivity 

Elon Musk’s satellite Internet company, Starlink, has been granted a license by the Republic of Chad with the goal of expanding Internet connectivity throughout the central African country.

Following talks that started in 2021, this breakthrough is a major step in closing the digital gap, as in 2022, only 12% of Chad’s population had access to the Internet.

By providing coverage to locations without fiber optics, Starlink’s satellite technology will assist in digitizing public services and promote technological innovation in outlying areas.

Chad’s Communications Minister Boukar Michel also highlighted Starlink’s potential to bridge gaps in fiber optic coverage, particularly in remote areas of the country.

He said; ‘‘The enhanced internet access is expected to facilitate the digitalization of public services and foster the growth of tech start-ups in remote areas of the country.

“A large part of our territory is not covered by fibre optics, and I believe that Starlink will help us bridge this gap,” Michel said, adding that improved internet connection will enable Chad to digitalise public services in distant places and accelerate the development of tech start-ups.

Elon Musk also confirmed the expansion in a post on his X page; “Starlink now available in Chad!”

