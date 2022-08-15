Entertainment
Eloswag emerges Big Brother Naija head of house for second time
For the second time in three weeks, a Big Brother Naija housemate, Eloswag, emerged the head of the house on Monday.
He won the reality television show’s head of house challenge in week one.
The show coordinator, Biggie, who announced Eloswag as winner of the challenge after the completion of the task in the house, saddled him with the responsibility of nominating five housemates from the level 2 house for possible eviction next Sunday.
In the week four head of the house challenge, the housemates were asked to arrange a jigsaw puzzle of their pictures for seven minutes with the reference picture displayed beside them to view.
READ ALSO: Ilebaye, Khalid evicted from Big Brother Naija
Bryan, Hermes, and Eloswag scaled through the first phase while the trio were asked to guess the number of broomsticks in a bunch of brooms in the second phase.
Eloswag, who guessed correctly, was declared winner of the challenge.
Five housemates had been sent packing from the show leaving 23 others to vie for the N100 million grand prize available at the end of the contest.
