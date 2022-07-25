Eloswag emerges first head of house for Big Brother Naija season 7

Eloswag has emerged as the first Head of House for Big Brother Naija season 7.

Eloswag emerged the head of the house after she won the contest among the housemates on Monday evening.

The Level 1 and Level 2 housemates came together to play the HoH games in the arena and he emerged the best performing housemate.

With the feat, the housemate will not be nominated for possible eviction by his colleagues at least for now.

After the first stage of the head of the house task, eight housemates were disqualified from the games after they breached the rules of the contests.

The housemates were – Bella, Christy O, Daniella, Diana, Phyna, Hermes, Grovey, and Giddyfia.

Also, Khalid and Dotun were disqualified after flouting the rule of the second task and Big Brother declared Bella as the first tail of the house.

