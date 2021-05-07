El’Rufai says govt was willing to lose some students in plan to kill kidnappers | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
El’Rufai says govt was willing to lose some students in plan to kill kidnappers
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has confessed that he was contemplating bombarding the hideout of the bandits who kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, before they were eventually released by their abductors, even though that meant risking the lives of the students.
El-Rufai stated this on Thursday during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group after the remaining 29 students who were still in captivity safely arrived the state after their release, adding that the state is currently at war and the death of the students would have been considered as collateral damage, a price he was willing to pay instead of paying ransom to the bandits.
He however, said before the planned bombardment could be carried out, the bandits hurriedly changed location which led to the students spending over a month in captivity.
While responding to a question at the webinar tagged: ‘Developing a Viable Nation 2’ and hosted by Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo, El-Rufai said his refusal to negotiate with bandits was based on his conviction that paying ransom would only encourage them to carry out more attacks and abductions.
Read also: Again, El-Rufai rules out negotiation, amnesty for bandits, kidnappers in Kaduna
“Two days after the abduction of the Afaka young people, I was assured by the air force and the army that they knew where the kidnappers were with the students and they had encircled them.
“We were going to attack them. We would lose a few students but we would kill all the bandits and we would recover some of the students. That was our plan. That was the plan of the air force and the army. But they slipped through the cordon of the army. That is why they were not attacked.
“We know it is risky; we know in the process, we may lose some of the abductees but it is a price we have to pay. This is war, there will always be collateral damage in war and we will rather do that than pay money because paying money has not solved the problem anywhere in the world.”
He said that he had lost weight over the insecurity in the state which was giving him sleepless nights, but however, claimed that insecurity in Kaduna was not as bad as what was being experienced in neighbouring states like Niger, Katsina and Zamfara, though the media only focused attention on his state because it fitted into their narrative of ethnic clashes.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....