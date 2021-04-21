Elumelu joins call for Pantami’s resignation | Ripples Nigeria

A member of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has lent his voice to the ongoing call for the resignation of Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

Elumelu, who is the Minority Leader of the House, made the call during Wednesday’s plenary, citing the minister’s solidarity with terrorists in the past.

Pantami continues to get hit by the public for once sharing what have been deemed extremist views. While supporters of the minister have described the demand for his sack or resignation as being politically motivated, those calling for his sack have argued that a minister with such history should not be entrusted with the position he is overseeing.

Although, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over the plenary, overruled the Minority Leader’s point of order, many Nigerians consider the sack of the minister most appropriate.

