Elumelu kicks as more Reps defect to APC

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, on Tuesday, kicked against the defection of more members of the House to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The latest members of the lower legislative chamber to defect to the APC were Aliyu Yako (Kano) and Danjuma Shiddi (Taraba).

Yako and Shiddi switched to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) respectively.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Yako, who represents Kiru/Babeji federal constituency in Kano, attributed his decision to dump the PDP to leadership crisis and division in the opposition party in the state.

He added that Shiddi left APGA for a similar reason.

In his reaction to the development, Elumelu said:

“I am not aware there is a division in PDP in Kano and yesterday (Monday) I spoke with the PDP chairman having foreseen this defection move, and the chairman confirmed that there is no crisis, issue or division in Kano’s PDP.”

Elumelu said APC was encouraging illegality by allowing members to defect from their respective parties.

The House minority leader had also protested the decision of some lawmakers to join the APC last week.

