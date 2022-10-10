Elumelu, laments insecurity in Nigeria, says ’people butchered like fowls under APC govt’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, on Monday, lamented the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

Elumelu, who spoke at the presidential campaign flag off in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state capital, said the government supervised by All Progressives Congress had failed to secure Nigeria.

Before the coming to power of the ruling party, Elumelu maintained, “everything was working” and the country was liveable.

The lawmaker bemoaned the existential crises ravaging the country which have rendered Nigerians devastated.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote in favour of the opposition party in 2023 general elections for a better country.

He said: “Today everything is different. What we see is hopelessness, a situation whereby our children, brothers and sisters would be kidnapped along Kaduna road and nothing is happening.

“Today, people are being butchered as if they’re ordinary fowls. That’s very bad. We can’t even enter our farms.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

