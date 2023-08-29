Elumelu meets Tinubu, applauds president over policy initiatives

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a chat with State House correspondents after the meeting, Elumelu commended the president for his policy initiatives since he assumed office on May 29.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the president in his efforts at putting the country back on track for sustainable development.

The UBA chairman stressed that the private sector was comfortable with the steps that had been taken by the president in the last three months.

Elumelu said: “The private sector is encouraged with the bold decisions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken and we hope that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will benefit from it because it is all about the Nigerian people.

“It is all about the youths. It is all about making sure that women are involved and empowered. As a private sector person, I believe the actions and the decisions the president is taking now will help our people in the long run.”

