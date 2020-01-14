EL’ZAKZAKY: Justice will be served, IMN tells Buhari, el’Rufai

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) group has lamented the continued detention of its leader, Sheikh Ibrahim el-Zakzaky.

The group while lamenting that the Islamic lease and his wife have been in detention for so long despite orders of the court for them to be released on bail, noted that keeping them in detention was a flagrant disobedience to the ruling of the courts.

IMN, also known as Shiites, in a statement signed by President of its Media Forum Ibraheem Musa on Tuesday morning said it will intensify its campaigns to call for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky and all others still being held in detention.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions