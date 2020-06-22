EMBASSY DEMOLITION: Buhari’s incompetence attracts nothing but assaults against Nigerians all over the world —Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has blamed the demolition of Nigeria’s Embassy in Ghana on alleged weakness and incompetence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A section of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana was demolished at the weekend by people described as unknown by Ghanaian government officials.

Nigerian government has since demanded that urgent action be made by the Ghanaian government to find the perpetrators as well as provide protection for Nigerians and their property in the neighbouring country.

But in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @realFFK on Monday, the former minister said “Buhari’s weaknesses and incompetence attracts nothing but disdain, insults and assaults against Nigerians all over the world.”

The tweets read in part, “I have a lot of love and immense respect for the nation of Ghana and I have always regarded Accra as my second home. This is all the more so because I have so many friends, loved ones, relatives and family ties there.

“However this behaviour is most uncharitable and totally un-Ghanaian. As a matter of fact, it is barbaric, disgraceful and totally unacceptable. Nigeria must never be treated in this way by her closest and most trusted neighbour, ally and friend no matter what.

“I condemn this brutal assault on our people and our Diplomatic Mission in Accra. The Ghanaian President, who I have known for over 50 years, is a profoundly good man and I believe that he would never condone or approve of this reckless behaviour and dangerous provocation.

“I call on him to de-escalate the situation, to direct his For. Minister to apologise to Nigeria forthwith & to discipline and punish all those that were involved in this flagrant violation of diplomatic norms and Nigerian sovereignty. This must NOT be allowed to happen again.

“I call on the FG to stand up and defend the honor and integrity of our people and nation and to protest this gratuitous insult and insolent affront.

“Buhari’s weaknesses and incompetence attracts nothing but disdain, insults and assaults against Nigerians all over the world.

“Under his watch Nigerians have been sold into slavery in Libya, murdered in South Africa, expelled in Angola, humiliated in Kenya, demonised in America, undermined in the United Kingdom, assaulted in China and now our Embassy has been attacked and bulldozed in Ghana whilst its staff and our citizens have been subjected to indignity and humiliation and literally traumatised and terrorised.

“Our President must take full responsibility for all these affronts and he must snap out of his nauseating and self-induced slumber.

“We may have many issues in our country but Nigerians are not filth and we are not anyone’s whipping boy or toilet paper. We are a strong noble and proud people who have a rich heritage and a proud history.

“We know how to stand up for ourselves and defend our own and every humiliation that has been meted out to us will be paid back in full measure to those that have dared us once we get the weak and cowardly creature called Buhari out of power.

“He does not defend his nation or his flag because he sees his own people as being worthless. He sees them as being nothing but vassals and slaves.

“How can we be taken seriously or respected by foreigners when our own President hates us with a perfect hatred and considers us to be worse than vermin?

“It is a great irony that we are being led by a man who has nothing but disdain and contempt for his own people and who does not give a damn when foreigners treat them like slaves, setfs, savages and mongrels.

“I do not blame the Ghanaians for this, I blame Buhari and his rudderless, uninspiring , shameless and incompetent government.”

