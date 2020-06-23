‘Embassy demolition’ shows how Buhari’s govt destroyed respect other nations have for Nigeria —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the demolition of the Nigeria Embassy in Ghana on the alleged incompetence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The party said the development has

further shown how Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) incompetence has destroyed the respect and honour other nations had for Nigeria.

It added that the embarrassing situation in Ghana had again highlighted the poor rating of the “Buhari Presidency by other nations; it exposed Buhari’s lack of capacity to exude our nation pride, as well as its failure to meaningfully engage other world leaders on diplomatic issues.”

A section of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana was demolished at the weekend by people described as unknown by Ghanaian government officials.

Nigerian government has since demanded that urgent action be made by the Ghanaian government to find the perpetrators as well as provide protection for Nigerians and their property in the neighbouring country.

However, in a statement by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday, the PDP described as disheartening that since the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC have not demonstrated the littlest effort to preserve our nation’s integrity, beyond the tepid statements by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

“Our party holds that the demolition of our nation’s embassy is a huge contempt, which the Buhari Presidency could have stopped through engagements at the highest level of diplomatic relations, but failed as a result of sheer incompetence and incapacity to articulate our national pride before other world leaders.

“This situation has further explained why attacks on Nigerians and Nigerian interests in foreign lands had escalated under the Buhari administration, with Nigerians being harassed and killed in various parts of the world by assailants, who take advantage of the incompetence and weaknesses of the current government in Nigeria.”

The PDP particularly recalled how the Buhari administration “exhibited unpardonable weakness and failed” to protect innocent Nigerians who were being killed in violent xenophobic attacks in South Africa last year.

The party, therefore, called on President Buhari to wake up both to his domestic and international responsibilities and save the nation from further embarrassing situations across the globe.

