Embattled actor Yomi Fabiyi disowns TAMPAN after suspension, opts for ANTP

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has stated in an Instagram post on Friday, July 9 that he is not a member of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) following the announcement of his suspension.

The actor who has come under fire since releasing the controversial movie, Oko Iyabo has declared his solidarity with the Association of Theater Arts Practitioners of Nigeria (ANTP) following the recent development.

The movie association, TAMPAN published a statement titled,‘TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely for gross professional misconduct & unethical practices’ on Friday.

According to the statement released, the association disclosed that Yomi Fabiyi and his Co-director, Dele Matti have both been found guilty of misconduct and unethical practices.

Also, TAMPAN condemned Yomi Fabiyi for using the real names of the people whose story the movie was based on.

Read the statement below.

However, Fabiyi insisted that he has the right to use his creative talent to produce films that give his opinion of trending issues.

In an Instagram post reacting to the TAMPAN suspension, the actor described the association’s letter as invalid as he never completed his registration process to verify him as a member.

“I am originally an ANTP member, worst case I will renew my membership there. I have never obtained or signed any form with TAMPAN or joined any guild. I was made to pay for registration which I did but no form collected or formal procedure,” Fabiyi wrote.

“The letter is inappropriate, not valid for me as a filmmaker. Any reaction if necessary will be on the basis of human rights violation if I so wish to do seek judicial redress. You don’t lose what you never had”, he stated.

