Embattled CBN boss, Emefiele, to head apex bank’s MPC meeting

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the head of the financial regulator, Godwin Emefiele, will lead the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting (MPC).

There have been reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Emefiele despite the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ruling against his arrest.

DSS had filed for a court order on December 7, 2022, to arrest Emefiele over financing terrorism and money laundering allegations.

Ripples Nigeria reported on Monday that the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, denied officers of the secret police invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested Emefiele on January 16, 2023.

In a statement by CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, on Monday, it was revealed that Emefiele will take charge of the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad. Mr Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work today, Monday, January 16, 2023.

“The governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023,” Nwanisobi sa” Nwanisobi said.

He added that Emefiele will continue to implement policies with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Mr Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

