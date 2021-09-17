Embattled Igboho begs Yoruba Nation agitators not to use his name in protests

Incacerated Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, has warned his supporters not to use his name in any protest “for the time being” as he continues to battle for his freedom.

Igboho who is being detained in Benin Republic, also frowned at those trying to whip up sentiments by parading his mother in public, saying he would not take kindly to such individuals.

In a statement issued by his lead counsel, Yomi Aliyu (SAN) on Thursday, Igboho said at the moment, he has decided to concentrate on ways of getting out of detention, and should be allowed to remain focused on that.

In the statement, Aliyu also quoted Igboho as declaring that he has no spokesperson, adding that messages from his former media appointees should be ignored.

The statement reads in part:

“There is time for everything. Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho Oosa, is desirous of respecting those murdered in his house on that black 1st July, 2021.

Read also: Yoruba group warns Obasanjo to steer clear of Sunday Igboho

“In that wise, he has advised against staging any demonstration or rally in his name for the time being.

“He will also like people to respect his family by not calling his mum out for anything public. Igboho for now has no authentic mouthpiece anywhere.

“In that wise, people are advised to take anything said by anybody claiming to be from him with a pinch of salt. The exception is the statement by his lead counsel.

“Let’s respect the dead. On no account should anybody attack any public place or security personnel on the pretence of agitating for Yoruba nation!”

Join the conversation

Opinions