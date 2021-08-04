Embattled Secondus blasts PDP youth leader for insisting on chairman’s resignation

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has reacted to threats by the party’s National Youth Leader, Ude Okoye, that he (Okoye), would resign from the party if Secondus does not resign as the party chairman.

Secondus who addressed Okoye’s threat and calls for him to resign, advised the national youth leader to stay true and “obey to his sponsors” rather than fixating on him.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, in Tuesday, Secondus questioned Okoye’s rationale in asking for his resignation.

“The media office of the National Chairman has described as unfortunate the statement from the party’s National Youth leader calling on the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to resign from his position.

“The media office wonders why it took the national youth leader three and half years before realizing that the national chairman is incompetent or that he is enriching himself.

“The agenda of Hon. Ude- Okoye and his sponsors are to take this party back to Egypt but they have failed because the party is focused and unwilling to look back as they match towards regaining power.

“The party structure is intact and anybody who allows him or herself to fall to the inducement for an interim administration in the party will be disappointed because the stakeholders are not ready to go backwards any longer.

“The media office advised media houses to look out for anti-democratic operatives who think they can use the money to destroy this party and play into the hand of the inept ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC,” the statement read.

