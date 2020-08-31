EMBER MONTHS: FRSC advises families to travel in phases, issues other travel advisory

In order to ensure safety trips in the year 2020 ’ember’ months, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged family and friends to plan and travel in phases.

The agency stated this as part of the safety advisories it issued on Monday in order to guide commuters on the ”path of safety” during the last four months of the year.

In a statement released by Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) ACM Bisi Kazeem in Abuja,

Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi said the agency had started a nationwide campaign intended to minimise the tendencies of crashes and gridlocks in ember months.

Stating that “Drive safe and stay safe” is its nationwide campaign theme for this year, Oyeyemi said that the motoring public should ensure they make this year ember month crash-free by strictly observing road traffic regulations.

He maintained that if commuters adhere to best road practices that road traffic crashes were avoidable and road crash-free society possible.

Oyeyemi asked motorist to discard the notion that the end of the year was naturally tragic, saying the period was not in any way different from other months.

According to him, ”It is very possible to drive without involving in a crash as long as motorists obey and adhere strictly to traffic laws and ensure constant maintenance of their vehicles.”

He said with the development recorded in the rail transportation sector that commuters could also maximise alternative means of transportation by patronising the train stations, where available, to help reduce the pressure on the road transportation sector.

“Family and friends are further admonished to plan and travel in phases, so as to avoid a cluster of traffic during the ember months,” Oyeyemi advised.

He, equally, hammered on the need for travellers to imbibe caution when making their choice of vehicles to board, especially for long-distance trips.

Commuters, he said, should ensure they patronise safe and secure mass transit companies that have been duly certified to operate because they would be able to provide another means of continuing a trip in the event of a vehicle breakdowns.

Noting that night trips were not as safe as day trips, he asked travellers to always plan their trips within the hours of the day because of visibility and fatigue factors on the side of the driver.

On COVID-19 protocols he said, “The enforcement of 50 per cent carrying capacity for all vehicles targeted at creating adequate physical distancing is still in place, and the Corps will not spare any fleet operator caught violating these directives.

“Terminals and parks are expected to double up their efforts in providing adequate running water with soap and sanitiser in their parks and terminals.

“While maintaining physical distancing, all vehicles must have hand sanitiser inside them and avoid as much as possible, the use of air conditioner among others.”

