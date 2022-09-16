Metro
EMBER MONTHS: FRSC, FERMA partner, provide road signs, fix potholes to reduce traffic crashes in Bauchi
In a move to reduce road traffic crashes across the Federal Roads in the state, Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) has entered into a partnership with the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).
The partnership is for effective collaboration and synergy which is aimed at ensuring a crash free motoring and particularly for a RTC free ‘EMBER’ months in Bauchi State
According to a statement from the Command, the Command and FERMA recently identified some road traffic crashes (RTC) prone locations along BAUCHI – NINGI road, particularly the spot that claimed 20 lives in July, 2022.
In the partnership, FERMA provided some Roads furniture as requested by the Sector Commander of RS12.1 BAUCHI having discovered the needs to inform the motoring public of some features of the road.
The furniture provided will not be limited on only one route, it will cut across the entire Federal road network in the State in ensuring safety of lives and properties during the ‘EMBER’ months rush and after.
READ ALSO: FRSC arrests 113 traffic offenders in Bauchi
The Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi assured that the cordial working partnership will be sustained for improved good Road Network across the state.
Yusuf Abdullahi also used the medium to caution motorists especially commercial vehicles drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations in order to reduce fatality on the roads stressing that slow and steady always wins the race.
He also warned road users to avoid night journeys, ensure good tyres as well as functional headlights, wipers and other features of the vehicle at this rainy season.
