Emefiele a card-carrying APC member, unfit to continue as CBN governor — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday slammed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over his reactions to demand for his resignation.

The CBN governor had during the week poked fun at Nigerians condemning his decision to vie for the presidency while still in office.

Emefiele, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, said Nigerians are free to have a heart attack over his presidential ambition.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the opposition party said the CBN governor’s remark could trigger a nationwide restiveness.

The PDP also described Emefiele as card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and unfit to continue as governor of the apex bank.

The statement read: “The PDP condemns as reckless, irresponsible and unpardonable the comment by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, that he is having a lot of fun in his actions which are in violation of the CBN Act 2007 and the Public Services Rules.

“This comment by Emefiele who also stated that Nigeria can go ahead and have heart attack over the widespread anxiety in the country arising from his involvement in partisan politics is provocative and enough to trigger a nationwide restiveness, pitch Nigerians against the CBN, shut down the economy and destabilize the polity

“Despite Emefiele’s alleged withdrawal from the presidential race due to the pressure by our party, he still cannot continue as CBN Governor having become partisan as a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

