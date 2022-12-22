Emefiele absent, as CBN official meets Reps, says cash withdrawal limits won’t affect Nigerians

The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad, has revealed that Nigerians will not be affected by the cash withdrawal limit.

Speaking to the House of Representatives on Thursday, Ahmad said Nigerians use more of electronic channel for personal and corporate transactions.

According to the central bank official, electronic channel accounts for 94 per cent and 82 per cent of personal and corporate transactions, respectively.

Ahmad represented the Governor of the central bank, Godwin Emefiele, who is reportedly ill according to a letter written to the House of Representatives by the CBN on Wednesday.

The lower chamber had summoned Emefiele to explain the cash withdrawal limit and its impact on Nigerians. However, he failed to show up twice, last week Thursday and December 20.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the central bank limited withdrawal over the counter to N100,000 and N500,000 for individuals and businesses. This led to criticism among Nigerians.

Read also:Powerful politicians behind plot to remove Emefiele – Saraki

Following recommendations from the Senate that the CBN should increase the limit and the House of Representatives informing the apex bank to suspend the policy, which will become effective on January 9, 2022, the CBN revised the limit.

The revised policy states that businesses can now withdraw maximum N5 million across channels, while the limit for individuals was raised to N500,000 per week.

Meanwhile, Ahmad revealed that the CBN had recorded success in some states where the policy was first launched.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now