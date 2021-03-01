Emefiele accuses IMTOs of forex diversion, as weekly diaspora remittances grow | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Emefiele accuses IMTOs of forex diversion, as weekly diaspora remittances grow
Nigeria’s Diaspora remittances recorded 500 percent increase in inflow since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed all International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) to allow remitters send foreign exchange directly to beneficiaries within the country.
According to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the CBN initiative has had a significant impact on the flow of weekly diaspora remittances which climbed to $30 million post-initiative from $5 million pre-initiative.
The directive was made in December to curb the diversion of forex by some International Money Transfer Operators. Ripples Nigeria gathered that the initiative was meant to increase forex amid decline.
The fall in crude oil price, low demand for oil and the global lockdown caused by COVID-19 had dwindled Nigeria’s forex, but the CBN initiative has boost availability and also enable Nigerians to receive dollars in real value rather than the transfers through IMTOs which reduces value of the remittance to beneficiaries.
While lauding the impact of CBN’s directive at the CBN/Bankers Committee’s initiative for economic growth, organised by Vanguard, Emefiele said the measure has also reduced diversion of forex.
Read also: Nigerians must prioritise production to develop the economy –Emefiele
“The CBN has already taken several measures to increase the flow of diaspora remittances into the country using formal channels.
“In December 2020, we instructed all international money transfer operators to provide remitters with the option of sending foreign exchange to beneficiaries in Nigeria.
“This new measure has helped to reduce the diversion of forex by some IMTOs, who had thrived from forex arbitrage arrangements, rather than on improving transactions volumes to Nigeria.
“Indeed, we have already seen remittances improve from a weekly average of about $5m before this policy, to over $30m per week.
“We believe this measure will help to significantly boost inflows of forex and create much more liquidity in that space.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate
Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Ronaldo goal not enough as late Verona equaliser holds Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal for Juventus on Saturday was not enough to secure victory as a late equaliser by Hellas Verona...
Guardiola relishes 20-game winning run, admits Man City lucky against West Ham
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has relished his side’s current winning run after they defeated West Ham in the Premier...
Messi takes Barca two points of top, ends Sevilla’s winning streak
Lionel Messi put up a masterclass show for Barcelona in their 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the La Liga on...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...