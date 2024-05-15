Emefiele arraigned, pleads not guilty to printing N684m notes with N18.96bn

Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pleaded not guilty to the allegation of approving the printing of N684.5 million at the rate of N18.96 billion.

Emefiele made the plea during his arraignment on Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a fresh four-count charge before Justice Maryann Anenih of the FCT High Court, Abuja.

In the four-count charge filed against him, the EFCC alleged that Emefiele disobeyed the direction of law with intent to cause injury to the public during his implementation of the naira swap policy of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO:EFCC files fresh charges against Emefiele over printing of Naira notes

According to EFCC, Emefiele also unlawfully approved the withdrawal of N124.8 billion from the Federation’s Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Details coming….

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now