Politics
Emefiele controlled by evil sadists, Fani-Kayode slams CBN gov as naira crunch persists
As shortage of new naira notes continues to take its toll on vulnerable Nigerians especially those resident in rural areas, a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has carpeted the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the naira redesign policy.
This was as Nigeria battles untold hardship despite the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to salvage the situation in seven days.
Fani-Kayode, who took to his Twitter handle on Monday, said the CBN Governor was under the influence of some powerful individuals whom he described as sadists.
The former minister insisted that Nigeria would survive this ploy organized to harden its existence.
READ ALSO:‘Emefiele out to scuttle 2023 elections with naira scarcity, arrest him now’ —Fani-Kayode
He wrote: “Emefiele does not have the balls to do what he is doing on his own. He is wearing someone elses balls to do it. He is nothing but a pawn, poddle & pimp. The sadists that are using him whose balls he is wearing are the greater evil & we WILL blow them apart & rock their world.”
Emefiele had come under severe attacks following his announcement of naira redesign policy last year.
Politicians even within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had faulted the timing of the policy and maintained that President Buhari was wrongly advised.
While the CBN boss had on various occasions highlighted the potential benefits of the policy to the country, Nigerians had also described it as a calculated strategy to make life unbearable for them.
