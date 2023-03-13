Emefiele denies taking part in politics, alleged plot against Tinubu

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described as fake, a news report that he had launched a fresh plot against the president-elect, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also claimed he does not take part in politics and urged anyone with contrary information to prove him wrong.

A report credited to a news platform (not Ripples Nigeria) had claimed that the apex financial institution had released N500 million in new bank notes to shore up the campaign of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State.

The report claimed the N500 million windfall was mobilised through high-level CBN agents in the state and described it as Emefiele’s contribution to the takeover-Lagos-from- Tinubu’s-influence.

However, Emefiele in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Isa Abdulmumin, on Monday, branded the allegation as untrue.

Abdulmumin added that the CBN Governor was never partsian and had no contact whatsoever with the LP candidate in Lagos.

The statement read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story published in The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect”.

“The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoke with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the Bank.”

It would be recalled that the unprecedented victory of Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the state had unsettled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling party had since doubled up its effort to retain the control of the commercial nerve centre of the country.

